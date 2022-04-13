Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $25.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 347.5K, which is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock increased by 4.47% to $1.99. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 327.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock increased by 3.58% to $4.91. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares, making up 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 3.44% to $66.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 81.1K, which is 38.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

shares declined by 1.6% to $113.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 862.5K shares, making up 31.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 billion. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock declined by 1.57% to $6.28. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 36.4K, which is 19.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.