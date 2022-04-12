11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Trxade Health MEDS shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $2.32 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 324.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.

Worksport WKSP stock moved upwards by 13.09% to $3.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 343.8K, which is 253.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.

Aterian ATER shares rose 11.63% to $4.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.5 million shares, making up 210.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.0 million.

Four Seasons Education FEDU shares rose 11.28% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 70.7K, which is 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

Cango CANG shares rose 8.05% to $2.55. The current volume of 83.4K shares is 64.9% of Cango's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.1 million.

shares rose 8.05% to $2.55. The current volume of 83.4K shares is 64.9% of Cango's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.1 million. Esports Entertainment GMBLP shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $7.48.

Losers

17 Education & Technology YQ shares declined by 14.5% to $2.0 during Tuesday's regular session. 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 260.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.

CarMax KMX stock decreased by 7.99% to $94.93. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 347.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

China Online Education Gr COE shares fell 7.74% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

Chegg CHGG shares fell 7.73% to $32.56. Chegg's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

RumbleON RMBL stock fell 7.42% to $26.22. Trading volume for RumbleON's stock is 142.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.0 million.

