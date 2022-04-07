10 Stocks That Moved From Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Apple Inc AAPL Pete Najarian said he sold calls in Apple at 12:21 p.m, shares moved 0.15% lower.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT Najarian said he sold calls in Microsoft at 12:21 p.m, shares moved 0.10% higher after.

Moderna Inc MNRA Josh Brown said he sold shares of Moderna at 12:26 p.m, shares moved 1.17% higher.

Roblox Corp RBLX Brown said Roblox is the closest thing we have to an actual metaverse but says the stock is not going to work right now at 12:32 p.m, shares moved 1.11% higher.

Cardinal Health Inc CAH Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Cardinal Health at 12:43 p.m, shares spiked 0.67% on mention.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Costco at 12:44 p.m, shares moved 0.72% higher.

Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX was mentioned in final trades at 12:59 p.m, shares moved 0.54% higher.

Booking Holdings Inc BKNG was mentioned in final trades, shares moved 1.07% higher.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT was mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.69% higher.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC was mentioned in final trades, shares spiked 1.69% higher.