11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Taoping TAOP stock rose 8.3% to $1.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Sprinklr CXM shares rose 7.98% to $12.3. Sprinklr's trading volume hit 65.8K shares by close, accounting for 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

ALFI ALF stock moved upwards by 2.21% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

LG Display Co LPL shares moved upwards by 1.73% to $7.63. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

MICT MICT shares rose 1.69% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

Losers

IronNet IRNT stock declined by 11.7% to $3.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 345.8K shares, which is 6.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS stock declined by 10.2% to $9.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 69.5K shares, which is 6.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.

Zeta Global Holdings ZETA shares decreased by 3.23% to $11.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 2.17% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $192.4 million.

Daqo New Energy DQ stock fell 2.1% to $42.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Samsara IOT shares declined by 1.94% to $14.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.

