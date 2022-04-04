Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $2.48 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 52.3% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $2.48 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 52.3% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. Metromile MILE shares increased by 4.74% to $1.44. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 495.5K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.7 million.

shares increased by 4.74% to $1.44. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 495.5K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.7 million. Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 4.41% to $1.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.5K shares, making up 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.

shares increased by 4.41% to $1.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.5K shares, making up 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million. Marpai MRAI stock rose 3.52% to $1.76. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 32.0K, which is 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock rose 3.52% to $1.76. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 32.0K, which is 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares rose 2.86% to $1.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 72.8K shares, making up 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

shares rose 2.86% to $1.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 72.8K shares, making up 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. Root ROOT shares increased by 2.73% to $2.06. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.5 million.

Losers

United Fire Gr UFCS shares fell 4.82% to $30.43 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 25.5K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.7 million.

shares fell 4.82% to $30.43 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 25.5K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $766.7 million. Old Republic Intl ORI shares fell 4.26% to $25.2. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 82.2% of Old Republic Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

shares fell 4.26% to $25.2. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 82.2% of Old Republic Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. Trean Insurance Group TIG shares decreased by 4.13% to $4.88. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 51.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $247.6 million.

shares decreased by 4.13% to $4.88. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 51.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $247.6 million. Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 4.12% to $66.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.6K shares, making up 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

stock decreased by 4.12% to $66.15. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.6K shares, making up 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock fell 3.77% to $2.42. Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 47.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.2 million.

stock fell 3.77% to $2.42. Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 47.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.2 million. Axis Capital Holdings AXS stock declined by 3.73% to $58.4. The current volume of 239.3K shares is 42.9% of Axis Capital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.