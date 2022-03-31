Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock increased by 7.33% to $10.24 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 904.5K, which is 93.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.9 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock declined by 19.43% to $5.6 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 314.5K, which is 439.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

