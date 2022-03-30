12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies BRQS stock rose 12.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 18.0% to $0.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.