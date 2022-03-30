12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Borqs Technologies BRQS stock rose 12.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- BigBear.ai Holdings BBAI shares increased by 11.28% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 7.53% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG stock rose 5.39% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock increased by 4.87% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $612.3 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares increased by 4.46% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
Losers
- Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 18.0% to $0.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock fell 8.06% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares decreased by 6.8% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock decreased by 6.46% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.4 million.
- OLB Gr OLB stock declined by 5.03% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
