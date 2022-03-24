Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $7.44 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7K shares is 15.5% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $7.44 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7K shares is 15.5% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.4 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.2. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.2. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. FG Financial Gr FGF shares increased by 3.76% to $3.03. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

shares increased by 3.76% to $3.03. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares increased by 3.31% to $3.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 19.0K, which is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.

shares increased by 3.31% to $3.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 19.0K, which is 31.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million. Unum UNM shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $31.23. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 43.1% of Unum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $31.23. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 43.1% of Unum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock rose 3.22% to $25.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7K, which is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 7.44% to $1.37 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.6 million.

stock decreased by 7.44% to $1.37 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.6 million. SelectQuote SLQT shares declined by 3.6% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 740.0K, which is 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.1 million.

shares declined by 3.6% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 740.0K, which is 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.1 million. Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares decreased by 2.23% to $8.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 338.1K shares, making up 39.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.5 million.

shares decreased by 2.23% to $8.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 338.1K shares, making up 39.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.5 million. Intl General Insurance IGIC stock decreased by 1.8% to $7.1. The current volume of 1.2K shares is 5.9% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $346.5 million.

stock decreased by 1.8% to $7.1. The current volume of 1.2K shares is 5.9% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $346.5 million. Crawford CRD stock decreased by 1.59% to $7.14. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock decreased by 1.59% to $7.14. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 1.47% to $1.48. The current volume of 185.4K shares is 70.0% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.