Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 14.41% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 622.9K shares is 198.6% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. Metromile MILE stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $1.32. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 829.2K, which is 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.

Losers

