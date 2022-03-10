12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock rose 6.0% to $2.11 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NOVONIX NVX shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $16.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 5.06% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $0.68. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 69.0K shares, which is 10.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Dave DAVE shares rose 4.5% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- BTCS BTCS shares increased by 4.17% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
Losers
- DocuSign DOCU shares fell 13.7% to $81.0 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares declined by 8.92% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $99.3 million.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL stock decreased by 7.22% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock fell 6.38% to $0.2. At the close, CooTek (Cayman)'s trading volume reached 187.3K shares. This is 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Oracle ORCL stock fell 5.86% to $72.16. Oracle's trading volume hit 833.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- AEye LIDR shares fell 5.6% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
