12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock rose 5.0% to $0.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- Cricut CRCT stock increased by 4.9% to $12.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.8K, accounting for 21.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ stock rose 3.41% to $2.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.2K, accounting for 23.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares increased by 3.17% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Las Vegas Sands LVS shares rose 2.52% to $39.75. Las Vegas Sands's trading volume hit 165.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion.
- Global E Online GLBE stock moved upwards by 2.31% to $33.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- Fossil Group FOSL stock fell 12.3% to $12.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Fossil Group's trading volume reached 110.1K shares. This is 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $661.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Hour Loop HOUR shares declined by 6.85% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE shares decreased by 4.65% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Party City Holdco PRTY shares declined by 3.84% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $394.7 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock declined by 3.3% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $349.6 million.
- NeoGames NGMS shares declined by 2.95% to $15.14. The company's market cap stands at $386.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
