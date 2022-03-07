12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- 908 Devices MASS stock increased by 11.2% to $17.29 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Zuora ZUO stock rose 6.38% to $13.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- My Size MYSZ stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $0.41. My Size's trading volume hit 277.8K shares by close, accounting for 40.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- DatChat DATS shares increased by 5.26% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN stock increased by 4.92% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $639.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Inpixon INPX shares increased by 3.38% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
Losers
- Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- AvidXchange Holdings AVDX shares fell 6.76% to $8.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- OLB Gr OLB shares fell 5.33% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Cheetah Mobile CMCM stock decreased by 4.86% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 million.
- Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 4.84% to $13.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.7 million.
- Cepton CPTN shares decreased by 4.76% to $8.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
