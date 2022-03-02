12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares moved upwards by 14.8% to $5.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $452.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares increased by 11.71% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares rose 10.41% to $29.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares rose 9.28% to $28.96. This security traded at a volume of 509.2K shares come close, making up 14.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock increased by 7.92% to $10.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.5K, accounting for 22.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.7 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $49.5. Anaplan’s trading volume hit 388.9K shares by close, accounting for 15.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock fell 29.9% to $185.61 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.3 million, accounting for 85.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares declined by 9.15% to $165.99. At the close, Okta’s trading volume reached 265.1K shares. This is 12.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock decreased by 7.82% to $20.75. The company’s market cap stands at $332.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares declined by 4.91% to $2.52. The company’s market cap stands at $106.8 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares fell 3.85% to $367.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock declined by 3.85% to $2.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 65.2K shares, which is 22.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.6 million.
