12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock increased by 16.6% to $20.77 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 486.6K, accounting for 25.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares increased by 9.36% to $12.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.7 million.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) stock increased by 8.77% to $45.0. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares increased by 6.68% to $30.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares moved upwards by 5.65% to $242.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 615.2K, accounting for 30.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares fell 18.3% to $114.02 during Monday’s after-market session. Ambarella’s trading volume hit 162.3K shares by close, accounting for 20.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares declined by 16.07% to $21.74. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 195.0K shares, which is 12.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares decreased by 3.74% to $200.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.1K shares, which is 11.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock decreased by 3.49% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares fell 3.23% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.8 million.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock decreased by 2.58% to $129.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.8 million, accounting for 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
