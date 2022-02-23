QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-781.47
38437.70
-1.99%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 4:40 pm
Gainers

  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $1.19 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $37.5 million.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 13.21% to $4.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 130.2K, accounting for 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares moved upwards by 6.12% to $10.75. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock rose 4.08% to $5.6. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) stock increased by 3.84% to $1.89. The company’s market cap stands at $239.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock increased by 3.14% to $2.62. The company’s market cap stands at $157.5 million.

Losers

  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock declined by 18.4% to $85.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 506.5K shares come close, making up 39.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares fell 9.52% to $120.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares decreased by 5.84% to $79.18. This security traded at a volume of 140.0K shares come close, making up 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares fell 4.53% to $16.23. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 4.04% to $3.81. The company’s market cap stands at $167.5 million.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 3.71% to $26.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.6K, accounting for 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

Movers

