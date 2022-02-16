QQQ
This Popular ETF Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, AT&T, Snap, American Airlines, Alibaba And Coca-Cola

byHenry Khederian
February 16, 2022 8:44 am
The ARK Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:ARKK) managed by Cathie Wood consists of companies that change the way the world works, and over five years has produced exceptional returns.

Since February 2017, ARK Innovation ETF’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular financial services, social media and consumer discretionary stocks: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).  

According to ARK Invest, the fund defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as the introduction of a technologically-enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of:

  • DNA Technologies and the “Genomic Revolution”

  • Automation, Robotics, and Energy Storage

  • Artificial Intelligence and the “Next Generation Internet”

  • Fintech Innovation

Also Read: Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $3.2M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Here's how the returns break down from February 2017 to present: 

  • Wells Fargo is up from $58.09 to $58.38 for a return of 0.50%

  • AT&T is down from $41.48 to $24.34 for a return of -41.32%

  • Snap is up from $27.09 to $41.43 for a return of 52.93%

  • American Airlines is down from $46.91 to $18.84 for a return of -59.84%

  • Alibaba is up from $100.52 to $126.24 for a return of 25.59%

  • Coca-Cola is up from $41.23 to $60.91 for a return of 47.73%

  • And finally, ARK Innovation is up from $23.14 to $75.28 for a return of 225.32%

What’s more is ARKK has also outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) over the past five years.

The SPY, QQQ and DIA ETFs have returned 89.76%, 174.35% and 70.11% respectively since February 2017.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

