12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock rose 7.9% to $17.5 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 58.2K shares come close, making up 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock rose 6.63% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 6.6% to $2.18. The company’s market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock increased by 5.62% to $122.4. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 21.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares rose 5.6% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock increased by 4.54% to $558.82. This security traded at a volume of 131.8K shares come close, making up 17.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares declined by 11.0% to $20.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares decreased by 8.92% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock declined by 8.79% to $66.76. At the close, Confluent’s trading volume reached 193.5K shares. This is 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares decreased by 3.91% to $4.18. At the close, IronNet’s trading volume reached 212.9K shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $370.8 million.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares fell 2.8% to $57.04. At the close, Affirm Holdings’s trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares decreased by 1.87% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
