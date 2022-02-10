Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 17.57% to $5.36 during Thursday’s regular session. Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 792.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 4.95% to $3.5. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 188.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $2.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.4 million, which is 105.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $237.5 million. Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock increased by 4.72% to $62.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 439.7K, which is 70.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:WDH) shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $1.65. The current volume of 237.2K shares is 52.7% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.6 million. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares rose 4.34% to $138.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 166.3K shares, making up 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

(NASDAQ:IGIC) shares decreased by 4.64% to $7.4 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 28.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.7 million. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares fell 3.98% to $72.91. The current volume of 579.6K shares is 96.6% of First American Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:TIG) stock declined by 3.9% to $7.03. The current volume of 77.6K shares is 56.8% of Trean Insurance Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $356.1 million. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) stock declined by 2.8% to $72.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 119.0K shares, making up 69.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:MHLA) shares decreased by 2.17% to $18.5. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 (NYSE:AFGB) stock decreased by 2.0% to $25.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 14.9K, which is 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.