12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 9, 2022 6:00 pm
Gainers

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $24.87 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 242.6K shares come close, making up 7.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $6.25. This security traded at a volume of 201.9K shares come close, making up 21.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $194.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 5.44% to $28.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 462.2K, accounting for 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock rose 5.31% to $22.0. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $25.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.6K, accounting for 17.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares declined by 16.6% to $6.03 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Quotient Technology’s trading volume reached 334.3K shares. This is 27.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares fell 13.8% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) stock decreased by 11.31% to $14.2. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock decreased by 9.5% to $65.99. This security traded at a volume of 136.2K shares come close, making up 31.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock decreased by 5.41% to $21.0. At the close, Coursera’s trading volume reached 80.8K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 4.22% to $1.82. This security traded at a volume of 190.9K shares come close, making up 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.5 million.
