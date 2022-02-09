12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock rose 6.3% to $42.7 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, Uber Technologies’s trading volume reached 5.5 million shares. This is 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $82.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares rose 4.33% to $16.61. The company’s market cap stands at $531.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 3.73% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 2.83% to $1.09. The company’s market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock moved upwards by 2.66% to $14.64. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock increased by 2.27% to $45.0. This security traded at a volume of 613.4K shares come close, making up 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares fell 9.7% to $4.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.9 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock decreased by 7.38% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares fell 6.95% to $14.61. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 552.9K shares, which is 27.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares fell 2.8% to $54.12. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 56.5K shares, which is 14.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares decreased by 2.66% to $38.55. At the close, WillScot Mobile Mini’s trading volume reached 170.9K shares. This is 9.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 2.61% to $1.68. The company’s market cap stands at $158.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
