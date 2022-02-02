12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares rose 8.0% to $72.84 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 62.7K shares, which is 11.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $72.0. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock increased by 2.73% to $1.5. The company’s market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares increased by 2.59% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $629.3 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 1.46% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock increased by 1.23% to $15.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.1 million.
Losers
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock decreased by 6.2% to $4.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 165.8K shares, which is 6.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $729.8 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock decreased by 5.89% to $2.4. The company’s market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 5.53% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock decreased by 4.93% to $8.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 170.1K shares, which is 3.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $838.0 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 4.41% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares fell 3.65% to $54.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 67.8K shares, which is 4.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
