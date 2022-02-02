QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 2, 2022 12:44 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $3.32 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 16.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares increased by 4.6% to $1.36. The current volume of 120.7K shares is 32.9% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $39.15. The current volume of 179.1K shares is 81.5% of Horace Mann Educators’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock increased by 2.74% to $5.96. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 68.6% of Aegon’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $11.9 billion.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares rose 2.21% to $72.78. The current volume of 55.5K shares is 33.2% of Stewart Information Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 2.15% to $5.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 412.7K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.8 million.

Losers

  • Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock decreased by 9.1% to $2.1 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 183.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock fell 8.55% to $2.57. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 70.5% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $286.3 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 8.15% to $1.64. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 40.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 7.57% to $31.54. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 62.6% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock declined by 6.91% to $1.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 28.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.1 million.
  • Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) shares decreased by 6.64% to $2.75. As of 12:40 EST, Bright Health Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

