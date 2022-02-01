12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares increased by 2.6% to $23.29 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Guess’s trading volume hit 103.2K shares by close, accounting for 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 2.52% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock rose 2.4% to $17.49. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 1.82% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 1.65% to $3073.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 169.1K, accounting for 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 trillion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 1.44% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
Losers
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares declined by 4.9% to $93.97 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 760.4K shares come close, making up 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $110.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 4.33% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares declined by 3.76% to $2.05. The company’s market cap stands at $668.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 2.44% to $0.85. At the close, China Liberal Education’s trading volume reached 66.2K shares. This is 16.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares declined by 2.04% to $16.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.2 million.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares fell 1.94% to $22.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 172.4K, accounting for 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
