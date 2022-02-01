QQQ
+ 2.47
360.58
+ 0.68%
BTC/USD
+ 299.28
38766.18
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.71
348.37
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 3.04
446.87
+ 0.68%
TLT
-0.67
143.06
-0.47%
GLD
+ 0.13
167.96
+ 0.08%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 1, 2022 4:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Guess (NYSE:GES) shares increased by 2.6% to $23.29 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Guess’s trading volume hit 103.2K shares by close, accounting for 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock increased by 2.52% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock rose 2.4% to $17.49. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 1.82% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 1.65% to $3073.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 169.1K, accounting for 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 trillion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 1.44% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

Losers

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares declined by 4.9% to $93.97 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 760.4K shares come close, making up 8.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $110.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 4.33% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares declined by 3.76% to $2.05. The company’s market cap stands at $668.2 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 2.44% to $0.85. At the close, China Liberal Education’s trading volume reached 66.2K shares. This is 16.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares declined by 2.04% to $16.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.2 million.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares fell 1.94% to $22.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 172.4K, accounting for 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers   read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Each Of The FAANG Stocks One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Each Of The FAANG Stocks One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Despite ongoing concerns about COVID-19, inflation, supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates, the Nasdaq is still trading more than 110% above its March 2020 lows. read more
Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), are trading higher as stocks rebound following a steep selloff over the past month, which was driven by concerns of Fed policy tightening going into 2022. read more