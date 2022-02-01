QQQ
-0.41
363.46
-0.11%
BTC/USD
+ 2.16
38469.06
+ 0.01%
DIA
+ 0.61
350.47
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 0.47
449.44
+ 0.1%
TLT
-0.37
142.76
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.09
168.00
+ 0.05%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 1, 2022 12:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares moved upwards by 7.08% to $5.67 during Tuesday’s regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 167.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $14.59. The current volume of 207.7K shares is 47.6% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $789.9 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $1.76. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 72.8% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $228.2 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 5.91% to $33.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 78.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares increased by 5.44% to $1.24. Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 61.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock rose 5.44% to $1.65. The current volume of 245.6K shares is 53.6% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.9 million.

Losers

  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock fell 4.03% to $52.46 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Mercury General’s stock is trading at a volume of 260.3K, which is 117.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares fell 2.9% to $117.18. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 60.8% of Allstate’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $33.5 billion.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) shares decreased by 2.86% to $194.6. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 31.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares declined by 2.72% to $27.55. The current volume of 64.5K shares is 17.7% of James River Gr Hldgs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 2.53% to $29.75. BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 93.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) stock fell 2.48% to $37.07. Horace Mann Educators’s stock is trading at a volume of 124.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more