Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares moved upwards by 7.08% to $5.67 during Tuesday’s regular session. Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 167.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.8 million.

Losers

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock fell 4.03% to $52.46 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Mercury General’s stock is trading at a volume of 260.3K, which is 117.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

