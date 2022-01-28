12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $0.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares increased by 2.8% to $1.83. The company’s market cap stands at $462.0 million.
- Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) shares increased by 1.38% to $3.65. At the close, Bakkt Hldgs’s trading volume reached 86.3K shares. This is 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares increased by 1.09% to $4.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 570.7K shares, which is 1.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.9 billion.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) shares rose 1.01% to $5.0. UWM Holdings’s trading volume hit 139.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.8 million.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares rose 0.99% to $11.21. At the close, SoFi Technologies’s trading volume reached 820.2K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
Losers
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares decreased by 4.2% to $20.66 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $545.1 million.
- Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares declined by 2.47% to $15.4. This security traded at a volume of 97.9K shares come close, making up 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $564.6 million.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) shares declined by 2.32% to $44.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- People’s United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) stock fell 2.28% to $19.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 92.5K, accounting for 1.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) stock declined by 1.56% to $20.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 1.54% to $2.57. The company’s market cap stands at $294.9 million.
