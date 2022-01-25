Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 4.03% to $5.41 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.0K, which is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock increased by 3.44% to $3.0. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.4K, which is 51.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares rose 3.07% to $23.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 797 shares, making up 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 2.94% to $2.44. The current volume of 2.7K shares is 13.2% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 1.07% to $6.59. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.9K, which is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.5 million. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $13.4. Trading volume for Donegal Group’s stock is 1.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 178.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $413.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock decreased by 5.81% to $88.2 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.5K shares, making up 55.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 5.8% to $7.32. The current volume of 313.0K shares is 19.3% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

(NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 5.8% to $7.32. The current volume of 313.0K shares is 19.3% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares decreased by 5.66% to $28.25. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 55.2% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:LMND) shares decreased by 5.66% to $28.25. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 55.2% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 5.61% to $28.71. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 98.5K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 5.61% to $28.71. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 98.5K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 4.39% to $21.6. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 270.9K, which is 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.0 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 4.39% to $21.6. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 270.9K, which is 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.0 million. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock declined by 4.32% to $45.6. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 49.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

