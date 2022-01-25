QQQ
-7.50
360.80
-2.12%
BTC/USD
+ 695.02
37355.37
+ 1.9%
DIA
-2.07
345.88
-0.6%
SPY
-5.90
445.74
-1.34%
TLT
-0.36
142.81
-0.25%
GLD
+ 0.87
171.16
+ 0.51%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 12:42 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock increased by 4.03% to $5.41 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.0K, which is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock increased by 3.44% to $3.0. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.4K, which is 51.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) shares rose 3.07% to $23.45. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 797 shares, making up 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares rose 2.94% to $2.44. The current volume of 2.7K shares is 13.2% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 1.07% to $6.59. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.9K, which is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.5 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $13.4. Trading volume for Donegal Group’s stock is 1.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 178.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $413.5 million.

Losers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock decreased by 5.81% to $88.2 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.5K shares, making up 55.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares fell 5.8% to $7.32. The current volume of 313.0K shares is 19.3% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares decreased by 5.66% to $28.25. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 55.2% of Lemonade’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock fell 5.61% to $28.71. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 98.5K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares fell 4.39% to $21.6. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 270.9K, which is 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.0 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock declined by 4.32% to $45.6. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 49.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

