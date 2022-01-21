12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 6.9% to $1.24 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares increased by 5.82% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 2.94% to $2.45. Phunware’s trading volume hit 66.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.8 million.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock increased by 2.19% to $295.0. Fortinet’s trading volume hit 218.5K shares by close, accounting for 16.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock moved upwards by 2.14% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock increased by 2.02% to $5.04. BTCS’s trading volume hit 123.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 3.5% to $0.37 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 3.09% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 2.87% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock declined by 2.44% to $6.0. This security traded at a volume of 88.1K shares come close, making up 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $853.3 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 2.23% to $1.76. The company’s market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares fell 2.08% to $4.25. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.7K shares, which is 5.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $446.7 million.
