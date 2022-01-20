12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock rose 8.6% to $4.05 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 343.4K, accounting for 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $541.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares rose 7.42% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.3 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 5.04% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares moved upwards by 2.97% to $3.46. The company’s market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares moved upwards by 2.61% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
Losers
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares decreased by 15.6% to $4.48 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.0K shares, which is 18.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $665.8 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares declined by 4.58% to $18.15. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 168.8K shares, which is 5.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock decreased by 2.78% to $37.5. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock declined by 2.71% to $3.24. At the close, DatChat’s trading volume reached 370.2K shares. This is 10.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares declined by 2.58% to $10.97. At the close, FuboTV’s trading volume reached 357.9K shares. This is 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 2.51% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.