Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 8.46% to $33.91 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

(NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 8.46% to $33.91 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 8.01% to $2.83. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 660.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.6 million.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 8.01% to $2.83. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 660.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.6 million. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock rose 7.48% to $24.11. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 98.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $634.5 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock rose 7.48% to $24.11. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 98.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $634.5 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.35. The current volume of 45.1K shares is 12.0% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

(NASDAQ:TIRX) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.35. The current volume of 45.1K shares is 12.0% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $8.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 399.4K, which is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

(NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $8.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 399.4K, which is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) shares increased by 6.07% to $2.97. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 990.8K shares, making up 26.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Losers

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 2.98% to $2.38 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 225 shares is 1.0% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 2.98% to $2.38 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 225 shares is 1.0% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock fell 1.71% to $61.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151.8K shares, making up 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.

(NYSE:KMPR) stock fell 1.71% to $61.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151.8K shares, making up 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) stock fell 1.4% to $26.13. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group’s stock is 450 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $378.4 million.

(NYSE:GBLI) stock fell 1.4% to $26.13. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group’s stock is 450 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $378.4 million. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares decreased by 1.12% to $198.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 369 shares, making up 7.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ITIC) shares decreased by 1.12% to $198.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 369 shares, making up 7.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 0.85% to $7.01. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 12.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 0.85% to $7.01. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 12.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.0 million. Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares declined by 0.74% to $2.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 129.2K, which is 159.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.