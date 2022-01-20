QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 1:19 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 8.46% to $33.91 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 63.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 8.01% to $2.83. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 660.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.6 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock rose 7.48% to $24.11. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 98.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $634.5 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.35. The current volume of 45.1K shares is 12.0% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $8.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 399.4K, which is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) shares increased by 6.07% to $2.97. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 990.8K shares, making up 26.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 2.98% to $2.38 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 225 shares is 1.0% of Conifer Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock fell 1.71% to $61.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151.8K shares, making up 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) stock fell 1.4% to $26.13. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group’s stock is 450 as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $378.4 million.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares decreased by 1.12% to $198.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 369 shares, making up 7.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.4 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 0.85% to $7.01. Trading volume for Fanhua’s stock is 12.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.0 million.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares declined by 0.74% to $2.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 129.2K, which is 159.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.5 million.

