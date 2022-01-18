Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 6.02% to $9.5 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 82.3% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $107.4 million. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 2.89% to $1.42. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 168.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 1.01% to $7.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares, making up 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $391.5 million. National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares rose 0.74% to $220.64. Trading volume for National Western Life’s stock is 934 as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $802.2 million.

Losers

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.29 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings’s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.