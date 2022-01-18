QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 18, 2022 12:50 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 6.02% to $9.5 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 82.3% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $107.4 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 2.89% to $1.42. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 168.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.6 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 1.01% to $7.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5K shares, making up 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $391.5 million.
  • National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares rose 0.74% to $220.64. Trading volume for National Western Life’s stock is 934 as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $802.2 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock moved upwards by 0.73% to $5.48. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5K, which is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.4 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock moved upwards by 0.67% to $4.49. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.

Losers

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.29 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings’s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 6.36% to $3.39. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1K shares, making up 1.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 6.14% to $2.52. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.6 million.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 5.57% to $7.81. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 478.5K shares, making up 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 5.11% to $2.79. The current volume of 515.7K shares is 18.0% of GoHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares fell 4.86% to $1.33. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 26.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.3 million.

