12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 8.2% to $4.08 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 51.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million.
  • Samsara (NYSE:IOT) stock rose 6.3% to $26.48. At the close, Samsara’s trading volume reached 165.7K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares moved upwards by 5.34% to $4.73. The company’s market cap stands at $258.0 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock rose 4.87% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $111.1 million.

Losers

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 4.3% to $0.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 1.8% to $1.64. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 134.9K shares, which is 1.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock declined by 0.97% to $4.11. Microvision’s trading volume hit 119.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $674.4 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares fell 0.94% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock decreased by 0.91% to $24.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 191.9K, accounting for 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) shares fell 0.84% to $37.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.7 million.
