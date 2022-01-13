QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 4:28 pm
Gainers

  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares increased by 16.8% to $4.65 during Thursday’s regular session. Singularity Future’s stock is trading at a volume of 898.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 78.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock rose 7.1% to $9.19. The company’s market cap stands at $120.6 million.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares increased by 6.81% to $20.69. Hawaiian Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 815.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 77.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) stock moved upwards by 6.35% to $19.68. The current volume of 36.4 million shares is 105.5% of American Airlines Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock increased by 6.08% to $5.93. As of 12:32 EST, Mesa Air Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 375.7K, which is 62.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock increased by 5.84% to $42.56. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 158.9K shares, making up 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares declined by 18.1% to $10.12 during Thursday’s regular session. Virgin Galactic Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 41.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 341.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 11.04% to $0.43. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 293.8K shares, making up 82.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock declined by 9.4% to $5.5. Hyzon Motors’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 118.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock fell 9.02% to $6.66. China Recycling Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 96.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock fell 8.94% to $7.56. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 669.6K shares, making up 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares fell 8.67% to $2.53. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 561.6K shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $351.8 million.
