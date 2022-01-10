QQQ
+ 0.25
379.61
+ 0.07%
BTC/USD
-227.85
41636.77
-0.54%
DIA
-1.64
363.95
-0.45%
SPY
-0.54
466.63
-0.12%
TLT
+ 0.35
141.91
+ 0.25%
GLD
+ 0.50
167.25
+ 0.3%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares rose 5.7% to $0.74 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $33.82. Abercrombie & Fitch’s trading volume hit 222.0K shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares moved upwards by 4.29% to $156.97. At the close, Nike’s trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 27.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $248.2 billion.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock increased by 4.21% to $397.1. This security traded at a volume of 98.5K shares come close, making up 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.4 billion.
  • Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $48.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 561.4K shares, which is 13.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) stock rose 3.19% to $494.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.

Losers

  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares decreased by 39.6% to $48.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares decreased by 7.49% to $42.89. This security traded at a volume of 78.8K shares come close, making up 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock declined by 3.62% to $78.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.1K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.6 billion.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares fell 2.99% to $0.95. The company’s market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 2.69% to $48.52. At the close, Chewy’s trading volume reached 126.7K shares. This is 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 2.61% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more