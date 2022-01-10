12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares rose 5.7% to $0.74 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $33.82. Abercrombie & Fitch’s trading volume hit 222.0K shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares moved upwards by 4.29% to $156.97. At the close, Nike’s trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 27.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $248.2 billion.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock increased by 4.21% to $397.1. This security traded at a volume of 98.5K shares come close, making up 12.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.4 billion.
- Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $48.2. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 561.4K shares, which is 13.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock rose 3.19% to $494.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
Losers
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares decreased by 39.6% to $48.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares decreased by 7.49% to $42.89. This security traded at a volume of 78.8K shares come close, making up 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock declined by 3.62% to $78.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.1K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $70.6 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares fell 2.99% to $0.95. The company’s market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 2.69% to $48.52. At the close, Chewy’s trading volume reached 126.7K shares. This is 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 2.61% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.