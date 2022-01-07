QQQ
-4.16
388.18
-1.08%
BTC/USD
-1318.79
41763.52
-3.06%
DIA
-0.17
362.56
-0.05%
SPY
-1.91
469.85
-0.41%
TLT
-1.03
144.32
-0.72%
GLD
+ 0.75
166.24
+ 0.45%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 4:37 pm
Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 39.1% to $4.8 during Friday’s after-market session. Marin Software’s trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 211.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 10.32% to $2.35. This security traded at a volume of 52.5K shares come close, making up 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 6.93% to $3.24. The company’s market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 4.03% to $2.32. The company’s market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 2.93% to $11.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.1 million.
  • MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares moved upwards by 2.77% to $179.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.0K shares, which is 14.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.9 billion.

Losers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 4.2% to $4.14 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 3.02% to $0.47. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.94% to $2.98. At the close, Phunware’s trading volume reached 7.0 million shares. This is 20.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 2.41% to $1.22. The company’s market cap stands at $75.7 million.
  • ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares decreased by 2.16% to $19.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock decreased by 2.15% to $28.33. At the close, JFrog’s trading volume reached 75.4K shares. This is 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

