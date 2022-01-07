12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 39.1% to $4.8 during Friday’s after-market session. Marin Software’s trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 211.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock increased by 10.32% to $2.35. This security traded at a volume of 52.5K shares come close, making up 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 6.93% to $3.24. The company’s market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock increased by 4.03% to $2.32. The company’s market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock increased by 2.93% to $11.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.1 million.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares moved upwards by 2.77% to $179.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.0K shares, which is 14.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.9 billion.
Losers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares fell 4.2% to $4.14 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 3.02% to $0.47. The company’s market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.94% to $2.98. At the close, Phunware’s trading volume reached 7.0 million shares. This is 20.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 2.41% to $1.22. The company’s market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares decreased by 2.16% to $19.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock decreased by 2.15% to $28.33. At the close, JFrog’s trading volume reached 75.4K shares. This is 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.