Why Humana Shares Are Falling

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) shares are trading lower after the company reaffirmed its FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

In addition, per a Thursday Form 8-K, Humana continues to expect group Medicare Advantage membership to be generally flat for 2022, as the company does not anticipate any large accounts will be gained or lost as it continues to maintain pricing discipline in a highly competitive market.

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and the military's Tricare program.

Humana has a 52-week high of $475.44 and a 52-week low of $370.22.