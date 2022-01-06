QQQ
+ 0.15
384.14
+ 0.04%
BTC/USD
-472.99
42978.14
-1.09%
DIA
-0.70
364.79
-0.19%
SPY
+ 0.16
468.22
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.18
143.10
-0.13%
GLD
-1.95
171.01
-1.15%

Why Humana Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 6, 2022 10:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Humana Shares Are Falling

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) shares are trading lower after the company reaffirmed its FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

In addition, per a Thursday Form 8-K, Humana continues to expect group Medicare Advantage membership to be generally flat for 2022, as the company does not anticipate any large accounts will be gained or lost as it continues to maintain pricing discipline in a highly competitive market.

See Also: Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and the military's Tricare program.

Humana has a 52-week high of $475.44 and a 52-week low of $370.22.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Humana's Chart

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Humana's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Humana(NYSE:HUM). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. read more
Rumors Around Humana Interested In Buying Centene

Rumors Around Humana Interested In Buying Centene

Rumors are swirling, again, that Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is interested in buying Medicaid managed-care company Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC). read more
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more