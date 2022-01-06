 Skip to main content

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results and issued guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a quarterly earnings loss of 25 cents per share, which was down from earnings of 8 cents per share year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.88 billion, which came in below the estimate of $2 billion. 

Bed Bath & Beyond expects fiscal-year 2021 earnings to come in between a loss of 15 cents per share and flat. The company expects 2021 revenue of $7.9 billion. 

"During a quarter where our sales momentum was not where we wanted it to be with sales of $1.9 billion and a 7% comp decline, improved momentum in November and strong gross margins demonstrated progress in our transformation," said Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond.

"In response to a sharp increase in inflation and pervasive freight and supply chain headwinds, we swiftly implemented market-driven pricing, promo optimization and product mix plans. Our decisive actions led to an adjusted gross margin rate significantly exceeding plan and above 2020 and 2019 - a key financial barometer of our three-year transformation strategy," Tritton added.

BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has traded as low as $13.32 and as high as $53.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.69% at $14.66 Thursday morning.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

