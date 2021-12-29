Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 2.9% to $6.2 during Wednesday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 129.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 2.9% to $6.2 during Wednesday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 129.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $58.34. Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 83.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

(NYSE:KMPR) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $58.34. Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 83.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.56% to $130.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.8K shares, making up 13.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.56% to $130.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.8K shares, making up 13.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.39% to $2.22. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 4.5% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.39% to $2.22. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 4.5% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $13.47. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 205 as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.0 million.

(NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $13.47. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 205 as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.0 million. Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares increased by 1.91% to $7.45. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 835, which is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 4.09% to $2.94 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 37.7% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 4.09% to $2.94 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 37.7% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million. Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 3.85% to $16.5. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 13.6% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 3.85% to $16.5. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 13.6% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million. Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares declined by 2.39% to $235.7. Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 43.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:KNSL) shares declined by 2.39% to $235.7. Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 43.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.37% to $2.06. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 31.8% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $262.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.37% to $2.06. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 31.8% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $262.5 million. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 2.36% to $3.52. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 931.3K shares, making up 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 2.36% to $3.52. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 931.3K shares, making up 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 2.26% to $1.3. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 50.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.