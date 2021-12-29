QQQ
-0.85
402.46
-0.21%
BTC/USD
+ 145.06
47688.80
+ 0.31%
DIA
+ 0.72
363.27
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 0.12
476.75
+ 0.03%
TLT
-1.72
150.01
-1.16%
GLD
-0.05
168.69
-0.03%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 1:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 2.9% to $6.2 during Wednesday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 129.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
  • Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) stock moved upwards by 2.63% to $58.34. Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 83.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 2.56% to $130.0. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.8K shares, making up 13.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 2.39% to $2.22. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 4.5% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) shares moved upwards by 2.04% to $13.47. Trading volume for Donegal Group's stock is 205 as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.0 million.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares increased by 1.91% to $7.45. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 835, which is 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 4.09% to $2.94 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 37.7% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 3.85% to $16.5. The current volume of 4.2K shares is 13.6% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) shares declined by 2.39% to $235.7. Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 43.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 2.37% to $2.06. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 31.8% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $262.5 million.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 2.36% to $3.52. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 931.3K shares, making up 36.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 2.26% to $1.3. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 50.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more