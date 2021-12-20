QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 20, 2021 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock rose 1.39% to $1.45 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 102.9K, which is 55.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares rose 1.11% to $7.99. The current volume of 788 shares is 2.15% of Intl General Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $390.5 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock rose 0.37% to $2.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7K shares, making up 12.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) stock increased by 0.34% to $25.5. Trading volume for Arch Capital Group’s stock is 5.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047 (NASDAQ:GBLIL) shares moved upwards by 0.26% to $25.78. The current volume of 688 shares is 16.31% of Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) stock increased by 0.23% to $25.27. Trading volume for Arch Capital Group’s stock is 3.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock declined by 7.92% to $3.31 during Monday’s regular session. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 7.35% to $6.31. The current volume of 120.0K shares is 36.96% of Oxbridge Re Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock decreased by 7.1% to $22.64. ProAssurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 78.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock decreased by 6.05% to $2.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 38.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares declined by 6.02% to $47.5. Trading volume for Brighthouse Financial’s stock is 338.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock declined by 5.88% to $3.77. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 38.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

