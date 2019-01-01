QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South Africa. The business operates through three segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients worldwide across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arch Capital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arch Capital Group (ACGLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arch Capital Group's (ACGLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arch Capital Group (ACGLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arch Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)?

A

The stock price for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLN) is $22.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arch Capital Group (ACGLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arch Capital Group.

Q

When is Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLN) reporting earnings?

A

Arch Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arch Capital Group (ACGLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arch Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Arch Capital Group (ACGLN) operate in?

A

Arch Capital Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.