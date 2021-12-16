12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock increased by 7.36% to $256.0 during Thursday's after-market session. FedEx's trading volume hit 737.6K shares by close, accounting for 25.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $23.49. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 58.2K shares, which is 33.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $787.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock rose 4.62% to $16.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 158.5K shares, which is 18.17 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.6 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares rose 4.22% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $214.5. This security traded at a volume of 482.4K shares come close, making up 17.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 billion.
Losers
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) stock decreased by 4.96% to $10.94 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Steelcase's trading volume reached 133.7K shares. This is 17.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares decreased by 2.77% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock decreased by 1.83% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock declined by 1.81% to $0.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 204.8K shares, which is 13.32 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock fell 1.6% to $17.9. Stem's trading volume hit 378.4K shares by close, accounting for 12.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock decreased by 1.41% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $428.1 million.
