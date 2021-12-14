12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares increased by 108.0% to $2.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Galera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 210.8 million, which is 7025.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock rose 36.65% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 31.9 million, which is 6031.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares increased by 11.89% to $22.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 2417.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $486.6 million.
- Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock rose 10.94% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $393.0 million.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares moved upwards by 10.04% to $9.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares increased by 8.7% to $15.86. The company's market cap stands at $511.9 million.
Losers
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock decreased by 70.43% to $3.7 during Tuesday's regular session. Cabaletta Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1490.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 54.0% to $6.39. Generation Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1351.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.9 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock declined by 30.82% to $3.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 668.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.9 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock fell 25.47% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 1001.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) stock declined by 22.69% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 18.74% to $2.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 22.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.