QQQ
-7.79
400.05
-1.98%
BTC/USD
-20.65
46682.10
-0.04%
DIA
-1.50
358.54
-0.42%
SPY
-5.70
472.27
-1.22%
TLT
-0.40
151.46
-0.26%
GLD
-1.47
168.47
-0.88%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares increased by 108.0% to $2.87 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Galera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 210.8 million, which is 7025.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock rose 36.65% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 31.9 million, which is 6031.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares increased by 11.89% to $22.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 2417.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $486.6 million.
  • Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) stock rose 10.94% to $9.02. The company's market cap stands at $393.0 million.
  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares moved upwards by 10.04% to $9.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares increased by 8.7% to $15.86. The company's market cap stands at $511.9 million.

Losers

  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock decreased by 70.43% to $3.7 during Tuesday's regular session. Cabaletta Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1490.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 54.0% to $6.39. Generation Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1351.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.9 million.
  • Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock declined by 30.82% to $3.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 668.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.9 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock fell 25.47% to $1.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 1001.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) stock declined by 22.69% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 18.74% to $2.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 22.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

Adagene Shares Resume Trading; Up 10%