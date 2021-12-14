12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 24.46% to $4.07 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 2215.2% of CPS Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares increased by 7.8% to $5.71. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 5.69% to $1.3. The current volume of 112.6K shares is 21.23% of Datasea's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares rose 5.49% to $12.68. The current volume of 215.4K shares is 52.25% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $548.5 million.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock increased by 5.2% to $4.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 423.2K shares, making up 231.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.6 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares increased by 4.85% to $8.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 560.9K, which is 152.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $413.0 million.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 24.26% to $1.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.6 million, which is 182.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 15.12% to $1.46. Trading volume for SeaChange International's stock is 49.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2832.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock fell 11.94% to $22.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $990.4 million.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares fell 11.25% to $128.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 92.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 billion.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined by 10.02% to $0.88. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 191.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares fell 9.95% to $277.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 114.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 billion.
