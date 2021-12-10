Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MRAI) stock moved upwards by 8.15% to $4.45 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock rose 3.24% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 66.9K, which is 20.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $25.91. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 201.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.1 million. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $5.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 4.5K, which is 22.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million.

(NYSE:RLI) stock moved upwards by 2.14% to $110.02. As of 12:40 EST, RLI's stock is trading at a volume of 49.4K, which is 43.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock increased by 1.46% to $7.97. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance's stock is 3.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $389.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 4.56% to $5.87 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 177.4K, which is 57.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 4.12% to $3.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.3 million, which is 18.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $854.7 million.

(NASDAQ:UIHC) shares declined by 3.6% to $4.29. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 32.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.1 million. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 2.92% to $137.56. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.9K shares, making up 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:FGF) stock declined by 2.79% to $4.19. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 21.6K, which is 6.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock fell 2.62% to $25.29. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 42.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $949.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.