Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 9, 2021 12:44 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock rose 2.51% to $3.26 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Unico American’s stock is 969 as of 12:40 EST. This is 5.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 2.07% to $1.69. The current volume of 12.6K shares is 3.83% of FedNat Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 2.01% to $1.52. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 166.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock increased by 1.94% to $7.35. The current volume of 41.2K shares is 31.35% of Greenlight Capital Re’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.6 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) stock increased by 1.17% to $4.27. The current volume of 8.2K shares is 12.43% of Hallmark Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares moved upwards by 1.15% to $7.45. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K, which is 11.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 5.32% to $2.23 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.2K, which is 21.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 4.55% to $2.42. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $307.8 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares declined by 4.27% to $11.66. The current volume of 170.3K shares is 46.69% of MBIA’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $636.0 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 4.1% to $4.22. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 176.7K, which is 53.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock declined by 3.95% to $103.85. The current volume of 86.9K shares is 122.59% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 3.44% to $25.27. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 169.4K shares, making up 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $670.2 million.

