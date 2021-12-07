12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares rose 3.21% to $4.82 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock rose 2.75% to $8.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.0 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 2.7% to $1.9. The company’s market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 2.2% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock rose 2.08% to $86.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 802.9K, accounting for 15.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 billion.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $690.9 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 14.9% to $1.2 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 213.3K shares, which is 21.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 10.96% to $5.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 143.8K, accounting for 9.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares fell 9.1% to $2.6. The company’s market cap stands at $179.7 million.
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock decreased by 3.02% to $21.24. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 12.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock declined by 2.33% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 1.81% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.4 million.
