12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 7, 2021 4:32 pm
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 30.43% to $1.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4 million shares, which is 991.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $37.77. This security traded at a volume of 283.8K shares come close, making up 23.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares increased by 5.59% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.9 million.
  • E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) stock rose 3.05% to $12.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 394.2K, accounting for 15.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 2.59% to $1.58. The company’s market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock increased by 2.13% to $24.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 7.89% to $0.65 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock decreased by 3.48% to $8.6. This security traded at a volume of 282.9K shares come close, making up 4.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares decreased by 2.64% to $126.35. This security traded at a volume of 309.1K shares come close, making up 11.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 billion.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined by 2.48% to $3.15. At the close, Phunware’s trading volume reached 759.8K shares. This is 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.2 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 2.26% to $1.3. The company’s market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 1.74% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
    www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

