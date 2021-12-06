QQQ
+ 2.15
380.98
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
-498.98
48897.35
-1.01%
DIA
+ 6.89
339.35
+ 1.99%
SPY
+ 5.67
447.75
+ 1.25%
TLT
-1.66
156.01
-1.08%
GLD
-0.21
166.84
-0.13%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 6, 2021 12:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares rose 7.59% to $9.49 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 45.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock rose 7.09% to $25.51. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 325.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $672.8 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock rose 6.16% to $12.91. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.0K shares, making up 15.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.6 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock increased by 5.72% to $26.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 84.9K, which is 28.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.1 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 5.53% to $3.43. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 45.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 4.66% to $116.33. The current volume of 35.7K shares is 51.62% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.92 during Monday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.9K, which is 5.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock fell 5.09% to $11.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.9K shares, making up 33.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $601.9 million.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 4.2% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) stock decreased by 2.18% to $7.18. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 14.0K, which is 178.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) shares decreased by 1.33% to $24.55. The current volume of 200 shares is 15.77% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares fell 0.67% to $110.84. The current volume of 91.7K shares is 27.53% of Trupanion’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. read more