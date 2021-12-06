Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 5.53% to $3.43. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 45.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 4.66% to $116.33. The current volume of 35.7K shares is 51.62% of HCI Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CNFRL) shares decreased by 1.33% to $24.55. The current volume of 200 shares is 15.77% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares fell 0.67% to $110.84. The current volume of 91.7K shares is 27.53% of Trupanion’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.