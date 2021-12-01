12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares moved upwards by 6.08% to $0.86 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares increased by 5.87% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) shares rose 5.6% to $3.77. The company’s market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $0.7. The company’s market cap stands at $120.5 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $0.8. The company’s market cap stands at $59.9 million.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares decreased by 9.71% to $4.56 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 81.7K, accounting for 8.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock fell 5.29% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares fell 4.76% to $259.08. Veeva Systems’s trading volume hit 103.4K shares by close, accounting for 14.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 4.38% to $5.68. The company’s market cap stands at $334.0 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock decreased by 4.16% to $4.15. The company’s market cap stands at $48.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares fell 4.15% to $3.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 122.3K, accounting for 3.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
