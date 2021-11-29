Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock rose 16.42% to $1.59 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 707.4K, which is 176.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.6 million.

(NYSE:WDH) stock rose 16.42% to $1.59 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop’s stock is trading at a volume of 707.4K, which is 176.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.6 million. NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares increased by 4.86% to $19.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4K, which is 16.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $411.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NODK) shares increased by 4.86% to $19.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4K, which is 16.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $411.9 million. Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 3.59% to $209.15. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 3.59% to $209.15. Kinsale Capital Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 3.06% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 54.2K, which is 15.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.2 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 3.06% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 54.2K, which is 15.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.2 million. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 2.55% to $12.45. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 180.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $678.9 million.

(NYSE:MBI) stock moved upwards by 2.55% to $12.45. Trading volume for MBIA’s stock is 180.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $678.9 million. Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares moved upwards by 2.14% to $3.1. The current volume of 75.4K shares is 97.15% of Maiden Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.5 million.

Losers

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 3.98% to $1.62 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.3K shares, making up 25.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.4 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 3.98% to $1.62 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 79.3K shares, making up 25.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.4 million. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 3.63% to $22.23. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 439.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $584.4 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) shares declined by 3.63% to $22.23. eHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 439.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $584.4 million. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 3.45% to $8.96. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 33.05% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

(NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 3.45% to $8.96. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 33.05% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares fell 3.14% to $3.71. The company’s market cap stands at $70.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MRAI) shares fell 3.14% to $3.71. The company’s market cap stands at $70.7 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 2.97% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8 million, which is 53.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares decreased by 2.97% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8 million, which is 53.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.6 million. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares fell 2.64% to $74.26. Trading volume for Stewart Information Servs’s stock is 61.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.