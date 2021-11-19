QQQ
+ 2.24
399.51
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
+ 955.05
57846.67
+ 1.68%
DIA
-3.44
362.79
-0.96%
SPY
-0.87
470.60
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.55
145.26
+ 1.06%
GLD
-1.30
175.24
-0.75%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 19, 2021 5:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $9.08 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $368.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares increased by 2.46% to $27.4. Turtle Beach's trading volume hit 74.2K shares by close, accounting for 21.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.6 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 2.3% to $2.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.9K, accounting for 17.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares increased by 2.17% to $2.58. OneConnect Financial Tech's trading volume hit 181.5K shares by close, accounting for 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares rose 2.07% to $10.35.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 1.79% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Losers

  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock fell 5.78% to $3.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 3.79% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.17% to $3.62. This security traded at a volume of 118.5K shares come close, making up 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.4 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares declined by 1.93% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 1.61% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 1.6% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $527.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more