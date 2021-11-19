12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $9.08 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $368.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares increased by 2.46% to $27.4. Turtle Beach's trading volume hit 74.2K shares by close, accounting for 21.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.6 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 2.3% to $2.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.9K, accounting for 17.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) shares increased by 2.17% to $2.58. OneConnect Financial Tech's trading volume hit 181.5K shares by close, accounting for 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares rose 2.07% to $10.35.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 1.79% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
Losers
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock fell 5.78% to $3.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares fell 3.79% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.17% to $3.62. This security traded at a volume of 118.5K shares come close, making up 0.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.4 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares declined by 1.93% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 1.61% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares decreased by 1.6% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $527.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.